U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner, 23rd Wing public affairs specialist, responds to simulated media queries during a Major Accident Response Exercise in Echols County, Georgia, April 19, 2022. This exercise, which simulated a helicopter crash off base with downed aircrew, tested communication and response of Airmen around Moody in a major accident situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
|04.19.2022
|04.21.2022 14:25
|7153338
|220419-F-HU126-1383
|5568x3712
|10.66 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|2
|2
23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE
