U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner, 23rd Wing public affairs specialist, responds to simulated media queries during a Major Accident Response Exercise in Echols County, Georgia, April 19, 2022. This exercise, which simulated a helicopter crash off base with downed aircrew, tested communication and response of Airmen around Moody in a major accident situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7153338 VIRIN: 220419-F-HU126-1383 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.66 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.