    23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE [Image 9 of 10]

    23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Knapp, 41st Rescue Squadron scheduling officer, simulates an injured aircrew during a Major Accident Response Exercise in Echols County, Georgia, April 19, 2022. A MARE is an annual wing requirement to test the response and capabilities of agencies across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 14:25
    Photo ID: 7153337
    VIRIN: 220419-F-HU126-1115
    Resolution: 4754x3169
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

