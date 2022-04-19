23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Knapp, 41st Rescue Squadron scheduling officer, simulates an injured aircrew during a Major Accident Response Exercise in Echols County, Georgia, April 19, 2022. A MARE is an annual wing requirement to test the response and capabilities of agencies across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
