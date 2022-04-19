U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Knapp, 41st Rescue Squadron scheduling officer, simulates an injured aircrew during a Major Accident Response Exercise in Echols County, Georgia, April 19, 2022. A MARE is an annual wing requirement to test the response and capabilities of agencies across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7153337 VIRIN: 220419-F-HU126-1115 Resolution: 4754x3169 Size: 7.2 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.