23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner, 23rd Wing public affairs specialist, left, talks to Tech. Sgt. Andrea Miles, 23rd Healthcare Operations Squadron Ambulance Response Center noncommissioned officer in charge, middle, while she’s under simulated detainment by Staff Sgt. William English, 23rd Security Forces Squadron police services, during a Major Accident Response Exercise in Echols County, Georgia, April 19, 2022. Miles simulated a spouse trying to find out information about the crash. Players, like Garner, were being evaluated on their tactics and procedures in a variety of scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

