A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 23rd Security Forces Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, maintains security of the restricted area around a simulated helicopter crash during a Major Accident Response Exercise in Echols County, Georgia, April 19, 2022. Keeping the area secure and free of unauthorized personnel is essential in preserving evidence and maintaining safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7153332
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-HU126-1369
|Resolution:
|5444x3629
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT