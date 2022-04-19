23 WG Airmen prepare with MARE

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 23rd Security Forces Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, maintains security of the restricted area around a simulated helicopter crash during a Major Accident Response Exercise in Echols County, Georgia, April 19, 2022. Keeping the area secure and free of unauthorized personnel is essential in preserving evidence and maintaining safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

Date Taken: 04.19.2022
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US