U.S. Navy Lt. Jay Jayaraman, Judge Advocate General Corps staff judge advocate, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quincy Bradley, 81st Security Forces Squadron member, act as judges in a mock trial at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 29, 2022. This joint legal training was designed to give security forces members best practices for a high-pressure court martial situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7153106
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-TX306-1306
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AFB, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No objections: Joint training to empower Airmen and Sailors [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
