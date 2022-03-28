U.S. Air Force Capt. William Barton, 81st Training Wing chief of adverse actions, gives a lecture at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 28, 2022. Barton helped plan a legal training to give security forces members best practices for a high-pressure court martial situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7153101
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-TX306-1015
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|763.19 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AFB, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No objections: Joint training to empower Airmen and Sailors [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT