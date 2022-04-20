Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warfighter of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Warfighter of the Week

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman Riley Gasdia 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), awards Newport News contractor Melvin Boyd, from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as Warfighter of the Week, on the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, April 20, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:34
    Photo ID: 7152956
    VIRIN: 220420-N-OQ442-0002
    Resolution: 3702x2468
    Size: 977.89 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighter of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by SN Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warfighter of the Week
    Warfighter of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT