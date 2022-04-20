U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), awards Newport News contractor Melvin Boyd, from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as Warfighter of the Week, on the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, April 20, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:34 Photo ID: 7152955 VIRIN: 220420-N-OQ442-0001 Resolution: 3766x2511 Size: 1003.89 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warfighter of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by SN Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.