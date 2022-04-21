Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball [Image 2 of 2]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Athletes from Team U.S. compete in a wheelchair basketball game at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 21, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in over 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:25
    Photo ID: 7152949
    VIRIN: 220421-M-HH765-0032
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.74 MB
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IAM
    Invictus Games
    KnowYourMil
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT