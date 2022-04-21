Athletes from Team U.S. compete in a wheelchair basketball game at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 21, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in over 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 11:25
|Photo ID:
|7152949
|VIRIN:
|220421-M-HH765-0032
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.74 MB
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, NL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT