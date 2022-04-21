Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball

Athletes from Team U.S. compete in a wheelchair basketball game at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 21, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in over 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

