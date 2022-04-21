Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball [Image 1 of 2]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kevin Greene, Team U.S., prepares to shoot a ball while competing in a wheelchair basketball event at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 21, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:25
    Photo ID: 7152948
    VIRIN: 220421-M-HH765-0016
    Resolution: 7858x5239
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IAM
    Invictus Games
    KnowYourMil
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

