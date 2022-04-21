Invictus Games Team U.S. | Wheelchair Basketball

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kevin Greene, Team U.S., prepares to shoot a ball while competing in a wheelchair basketball event at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 21, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

