    Base Cleanup

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 21, 2022) Sailors from Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Great Lakes perform base cleanup activities near the Boatswain's Mate "A" School trainer, Bldg. 122, on Naval Station Great Lakes' mainside. SCSTC GL is responsible for 24-hour supervision, leadership and professional development for over 10,000 Sailors annually across 22 courses of instruction in four school sites. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 10:35
    Photo ID: 7152855
    VIRIN: 220421-N-CC785-694
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base Cleanup, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    Navy
    Great Lakes
    Earth Day
    SCSTC

