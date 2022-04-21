GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 21, 2022) Sailors from Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) Great Lakes perform base cleanup activities near the Boatswain's Mate "A" School trainer, Bldg. 122, on Naval Station Great Lakes' mainside. SCSTC GL is responsible for 24-hour supervision, leadership and professional development for over 10,000 Sailors annually across 22 courses of instruction in four school sites. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.98 MB