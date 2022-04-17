Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Kaaliyah Cash-Crump, from Orlando, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) admin department, attends a gospel service in the fo’c’sle, April 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 09:57 Photo ID: 7152594 VIRIN: 220417-N-FF561-1052 Resolution: 4728x3152 Size: 1.93 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gospel Service [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.