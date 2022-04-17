Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gospel Service [Image 2 of 6]

    Gospel Service

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) attend a gospel service in the fo’c’sle, April 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

