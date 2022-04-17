Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Daeon Farrar, from Richmond, Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, delivers a prayer during a gospel service in the fo’c’sle, April 17, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

