Weapons cleaning

Spc. Travis R. Bell, the armorer for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, inspects an M4 rifle assigned to Chief Warrant Officer Rakeba D. Kay, an information server technician assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, at the consolidated arms room on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 15, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers are preparing their equipment for redeployment from their tour staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW