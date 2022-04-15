Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons cleaning [Image 3 of 5]

    Weapons cleaning

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Master Sgt. Joseph A. Morales, a senior military police sergeant assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, secures an optic to an M4 rifle at the consolidated arms room on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 15, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers are preparing their equipment for redeployment from their tour staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 07:58
    Photo ID: 7151795
    VIRIN: 220415-A-RV385-003
    Resolution: 5401x3601
    Size: 10.31 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons cleaning [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weapons cleaning
    Weapons cleaning
    Weapons cleaning
    Weapons cleaning
    Weapons cleaning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    readiness
    weapons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT