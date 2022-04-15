Weapons cleaning

Master Sgt. Joseph A. Morales, a senior military police sergeant assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, secures an optic to an M4 rifle at the consolidated arms room on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 15, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers are preparing their equipment for redeployment from their tour staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

