    CBRN Training South Korea [Image 4 of 9]

    CBRN Training South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    220421-A-DZ781-0004 South Korea (April 22, 2022) U.S. Army Soldiers and South Korea Katusta’s conduct CBRN training, Camp Casey South Korea. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence (CBRN defence or CBRNE defence) are protective measures taken in situations in which chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare (including terrorism) hazards may be present. CBRN defence consists of CBRN passive protection, contamination avoidance, Weapon of mass destruction, mitigation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 06:29
    Photo ID: 7151442
    VIRIN: 220421-A-DZ781-0004
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Training South Korea [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    CBRN
    ARMY
    Training
    KATUSA
    2022

