CBRN Training South Korea

220421-A-DZ781-0001 South Korea (April 22, 2022) U.S. Army Soldiers and South Korea Katusta’s conduct CBRN training, Camp Casey South Korea. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence (CBRN defence or CBRNE defence) are protective measures taken in situations in which chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare (including terrorism) hazards may be present. CBRN defence consists of CBRN passive protection, contamination avoidance, Weapon of mass destruction, mitigation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

