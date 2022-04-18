April 2022 Captain’s Cup

220418-N-EJ241-1292
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 18, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia and several tenant commands, participate in the DG Highland Games, a monthly Captain’s Cup competition. Captain's Cup brings all commands together for a friendly competition to help build camaraderie and increase morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
