    April 2022 Captain’s Cup [Image 3 of 6]

    April 2022 Captain’s Cup

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220418-N-EJ241-1156

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 18, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia and several tenant commands, participate in the DG Highland Games, a monthly Captain’s Cup competition. Captain's Cup brings all commands together for a friendly competition to help build camaraderie and increase morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April 2022 Captain’s Cup [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Building
    Captain’s Cup
    NSF Diego Garcia

