CART Drills at CFAS (Day 2)

Chief Master-at-Arms Danny Royer, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), simulates shooting at Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Bradley Canada during an active shooter drill as part of the installation’s Command Assessment for Readiness and Training (CART) at CFAS April 21, 2022. CART is a Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) program that evaluates installations on their response capabilities and ability to train their personnel in various scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

