    CART Drills at CFAS (Day 2) [Image 2 of 2]

    CART Drills at CFAS (Day 2)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Chief Master-at-Arms Danny Royer, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), simulates shooting at Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Bradley Canada during an active shooter drill as part of the installation’s Command Assessment for Readiness and Training (CART) at CFAS April 21, 2022. CART is a Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) program that evaluates installations on their response capabilities and ability to train their personnel in various scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 03:30
    Photo ID: 7151359
    VIRIN: 220421-N-CA060-1019
    Resolution: 5399x3037
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    drill
    CFAS
    active shooter
    CART

