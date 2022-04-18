SANTA RITA, Guam (April 21, 2022) Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson commander, Joint Region Marianas, is welcomed aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Suzutsuki (DD 117), alongside Capt. Takeshima Hiroaki commander of Escort Division 8, and Cmdr. Iwamori Yuhi commanding officer of JS Suzutsuki (DD 117), at U.S. Naval Base Guam, April 18. The leaders reaffirmed the value of continued bilateral engagements and the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance in maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photos by Rey Rabara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 02:07 Photo ID: 7151302 VIRIN: 220418-N-OM261-0010 Resolution: 6563x3968 Size: 3.54 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJRM Visits JMSDF JS SUZUTSUKI [Image 10 of 10], by reynaldo rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.