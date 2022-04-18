Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJRM Visits JMSDF JS SUZUTSUKI [Image 6 of 10]

    CJRM Visits JMSDF JS SUZUTSUKI

    GUAM

    04.18.2022

    Photo by reynaldo rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (April 21, 2022) Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson commander, Joint Region Marianas, is welcomed aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Suzutsuki (DD 117), alongside Capt. Takeshima Hiroaki commander of Escort Division 8, and Cmdr. Iwamori Yuhi commanding officer of JS Suzutsuki (DD 117), at U.S. Naval Base Guam, April 18. The leaders reaffirmed the value of continued bilateral engagements and the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance in maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photos by Rey Rabara)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 02:07
    Location: GU
    JAPAN
    GUAM
    JMSDF
    JRM

