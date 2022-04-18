Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th CRG Airmen issued CBRN gear prior to departure to Southern Strike [Image 3 of 3]

    156th CRG Airmen issued CBRN gear prior to departure to Southern Strike

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kenry Guevarez, a material management apprentice, with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, annotates an inventory list of a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective equipment bag issued to Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Sepulveda the 156th Contingency Response Group superintendent, March 18, 2022 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico. The material management specialists with the 156th LRS processed each piece of CBRN equipment out of the mobility warehouse, focused on ensuring Airmen with the 156th CRG attending Southern Strike 2022 were issued the correct equipment, that it’s serviceable, and done so in a timely manner. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 22:41
    Photo ID: 7151247
    VIRIN: 220418-Z-MF014-2003
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 23.2 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th CRG Airmen issued CBRN gear prior to departure to Southern Strike [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

