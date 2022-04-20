JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (April 20, 2022) – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors, Alan Pleasant, front, and Ben Pummell collect water samples from a residence in Radford Terrace as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 22:27 Photo ID: 7151242 VIRIN: 220420-N-TO792-1034 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Radford Terrace residential water sampling [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.