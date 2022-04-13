Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Michael W. Bank visits the 156th Wing

    Brig. Gen. Michael W. Bank visits the 156th Wing

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael W. Bank, the Air National Guard assistant commander with the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, meets with 156th Wing leadership during his visit to Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 13, 2022. Bank learned about the 156th Contingency Response Group's role and its capabilities to support Air Mobility Command's worldwide mission of providing Rapid Global Mobility to America’s armed forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 21:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Michael W. Bank visits the 156th Wing [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    PRANG
    Air Force
    Expeditionary Center

