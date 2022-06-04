Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagl

    Eagl

    ASHLAND, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    A juvenile bald eagle rests on a sandbar in the Platte River at Camp Ashland, Nebraska, April 6, 2022. Nebraska Army National Guard environmental staff welcomed elementary students from Ashland-Greenwood public schools to Camp Ashland for an opportunity to view bald eagles and their nests.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022
    Location: ASHLAND, NE, US 
    environment
    National Guard
    earth day
    bald eagles
    Camp Ashland

