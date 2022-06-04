A juvenile bald eagle rests on a sandbar in the Platte River at Camp Ashland, Nebraska, April 6, 2022. Nebraska Army National Guard environmental staff welcomed elementary students from Ashland-Greenwood public schools to Camp Ashland for an opportunity to view bald eagles and their nests.
This work, Eagl [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
