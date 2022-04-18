Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H-60 Seahawk Helicopters Land aboard the USS Miguel Keith

    H-60 Seahawk Helicopters Land aboard the USS Miguel Keith

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Navy SH-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, lands on the USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, April 18, 2022. With an organic port facility, and serving as host to Marine Aircraft Wing 12, Carrier Air Wing Five, and Fleet Air Wing 31, MCAS Iwakuni is uniquely postured to provide advanced naval integration in support of regional security and the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    joint operation
    Navy
    Sea Hawk
    Sailors
    helicopter
    Miguel Keith

