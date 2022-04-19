Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan perform bilateral jump training [Image 14 of 14]

    U.S., Japan perform bilateral jump training

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JAPAN

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldier assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade recovers his parachute after conducting a static line jump from a U. S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at JGSDF Narashino Training Area, Japan, April 19, 2022, during a bilateral airborne jump. Ninety-nine JGSDF paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade conducted airborne jump from Two Air Force C-130J Super Hercules. The goal of this event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF by defense and information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7151072
    VIRIN: 220419-F-PM645-0013
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JP
    Paratroopers
    JGSDF
    USAF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

