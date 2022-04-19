Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over JGSDF Narashino Training Area, Japan, April 19, 2022, during a bilateral airborne jump. Ninety-nine JGSDF paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade conducted airborne jump from Two Air Force C-130J Super Hercules. The goal of this event is to improve interoperability between the USAF and JGSDF by defense and information exchanges to deepen mutual understanding of each unit, and to further cement the U.S. and Japanese alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 19:03 Photo ID: 7151062 VIRIN: 220419-F-PM645-0004 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.08 MB Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Japan perform bilateral jump training [Image 14 of 14], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.