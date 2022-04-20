Fort Carson Exchange Military Clothing Warehouse Worker James Vick recycles cardboard, one of the many ways the Exchange reduces waste.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 15:24
|Photo ID:
|7150851
|VIRIN:
|220420-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange Makes Sustainability a Priority in Serving Those Who Serve, by Conner Hammett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exchange Makes Sustainability a Priority in Serving Those Who Serve
