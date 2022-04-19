Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Nurses receive the Red Cross Nurse Pin 2022

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Becky LaPolice, Red Cross, program director, Tripler Army Medical Center, recites the history of the Red Cross Nurse Pin while: Katia Galloza-Mendoza, nurse informatics; Alexandra Michel, certified nurse-midwife; Alicia Howe, volunteer nurse; and Sydney Liu, nurse, hold their awards during a ceremony at TAMC, April 20, 2022. This year marks the second annual presentation of Red Cross Nurse Pins, each pin is engraved with a sequential number marking the order in which the nurse receives the pin. The Nurse Badge (pin) was adopted and first ordered in 1906, in a design derived from the American Medical Association pin, with the addition of the laurel wreath on the outer edge. Numbering of the badges did not begin until 1909. Since that time until present, each nurse enrolled as a Red Cross nurse receives a numbered badge and enrollment card, and the regulations for wearing the badge of the American Red Cross Nursing Service. The badge and card always remain the property of the American Red Cross, protected by an Act of Congress. The badge must not be worn by any other person than the person to whom it is issued.

