USS Ross leaves port in Souda Bay, Greece

220410-N-UN585-1289 SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 10, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) stow mooring lines as the ship leaves port in Souda Bay, Greece, April 10, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

