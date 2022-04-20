Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Secretary Austin Hosts Polish Defense Minister [Image 22 of 22]

    Defense Secretary Austin Hosts Polish Defense Minister

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak for talks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 20, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Austin Hosts Polish Defense Minister [Image 22 of 22], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poland
    Lloyd Austin
    Mariusz Błaszczak
    SecDefAustin

