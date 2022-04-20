Foreign Naval Attache visits Second Fleet

NORFOLK (April 20, 2022) - Canadian Rear Adm. Steven Waddell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, addresses foreign naval attaches from various countries on the capabilities of 2nd Fleet, April 20. U.S. 2nd Fleet develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

