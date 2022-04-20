Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foreign Naval Attache visits Second Fleet [Image 1 of 3]

    Foreign Naval Attache visits Second Fleet

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK (April 20, 2022) - Canadian Rear Adm. Steven Waddell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, addresses foreign naval attaches from various countries on the capabilities of 2nd Fleet, April 20. U.S. 2nd Fleet develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foreign Naval Attache visits Second Fleet [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

