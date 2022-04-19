Fort Drum’s volunteers recognized for outstanding community service

Casey Loeschen was named Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year during an awards ceremony April 19 at the Commons. Congratulating Loeschen were Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander; Pam Beagle; Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas, 10th Mountain Division (LI) senior enlisted adviser; and Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser. (Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield, 27th Public Affairs Detachment)

