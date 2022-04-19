Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum’s volunteers recognized for outstanding community service [Image 3 of 3]

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Casey Loeschen was named Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year during an awards ceremony April 19 at the Commons. Congratulating Loeschen were Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander; Pam Beagle; Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas, 10th Mountain Division (LI) senior enlisted adviser; and Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Jenkins, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser. (Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield, 27th Public Affairs Detachment)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    volunteerism
    AMC
    Volunteer of the Year

