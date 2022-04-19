Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum’s volunteers recognized for outstanding community service [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Drum’s volunteers recognized for outstanding community service

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum’s volunteer community recorded 37,327 hours of service into the Volunteer Management Information System last fiscal year. This equates to a monetary value of nearly $1.1 million, with the notional value of each volunteer hour estimated at $28.54. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 11:13
    Photo ID: 7150374
    VIRIN: 220419-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 4825x3685
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum’s volunteers recognized for outstanding community service [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum’s volunteers recognized for outstanding community service
    Fort Drum’s volunteers recognized for outstanding community service
    Fort Drum’s volunteers recognized for outstanding community service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum&rsquo;s volunteers recognized for outstanding community service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    volunteerism
    AMC
    Volunteer of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT