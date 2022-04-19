Fort Drum’s volunteers recognized for outstanding community service

Fort Drum’s volunteer community recorded 37,327 hours of service into the Volunteer Management Information System last fiscal year. This equates to a monetary value of nearly $1.1 million, with the notional value of each volunteer hour estimated at $28.54. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

