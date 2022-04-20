Sailors from Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic tour the Battleship Wisconsin

Tom Dandes, Special Events Coordinator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum (HRNM) leads a tour of the Battleship Wisconsin for a contingent of sailors from Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. During the tour, the sailors received some historical information about the Battleship along with some meaningful interpretation. HRNM is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is located next to the Battleship Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

