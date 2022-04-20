Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors from Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic tour the Battleship Wisconsin [Image 6 of 7]

    Sailors from Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic tour the Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Tom Dandes, Special Events Coordinator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum (HRNM) leads a tour of the Battleship Wisconsin for a contingent of sailors from Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. During the tour, the sailors received some historical information about the Battleship along with some meaningful interpretation. HRNM is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is located next to the Battleship Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Museum
    Guided Tour
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    History Museum

