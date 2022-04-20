Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Thunder Air and Space Expo Promo

    Northern Thunder Air and Space Expo Promo

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Graphic was created to promote the Northern Thunder Air and Space Expo happening on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 18, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class Ashley Richards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 09:38
    Photo ID: 7150160
    VIRIN: 220420-F-CI246-864
    Resolution: 1920x1005
    Size: 229.65 KB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Thunder Air and Space Expo Promo, by A1C Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    Grand Forks AFB
    Graphic
    Air and Space Expo
    Northern Thunder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT