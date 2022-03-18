The Bronco Battalion - Dodgeball Combat

Late in the game Lt. Col John Hawbaker, BSU ROTC Professor of Military Science and Director of the program made an appearance in the competition and was immediately targeted by the opposing force.



One of the central training activities for the Bronco Battalion is physical fitness training. PT formation s scheduled three times a week at 0600 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. After formation the battalion breaks up into squads with each squad taking up their own series of exercises, led by a squad leader, that builds on a fitness philosophy of varying exercises.



On the last Friday morning before the beginning of Spring Break, the Bronco Battalion engaged in a form of physical combat that tested not only their physical fitness, but many of the skills they have learned in leadership classes and field training - Dodgeball.



While on the surface a game such as dodgeball might seem frivolous the successful competition of the game required cadets to stay physically and mentally agile, forming strategic plans, adjusting to a quickly changing environment and building strategic partnerships to achieve their goals and mission success.





The cadets of the Boise State ROTC Program, the Bronco Battalion, crossed the midway point through the semester in March. Their last field training exercise in the foothills overlooking the City of Boise took place in March. They travelled to Utah’s National Guard Camp Williams for the actual application of their cumulative knowledge of tactics for the semester. Their focus on fitness training has been in preparation for the Army Combat Fitness Test in April. The Spring 2022 Semester is rapidly coming to an end April 29 with graduating cadets scheduled for commissioning on May 6 and graduation on May 7.

