    Invictus Games The Hague - Rowing

    Invictus Games The Hague - Rowing

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rafael Morfinencisco, rows during the 4-minute endurance, part of the rowing competition for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 20, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

    IAM
    Air Force Wounded Warrior
    Invictus Games
    KnowYourMil
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

