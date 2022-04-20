Invictus Games The Hague - Rowing

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rafael Morfinencisco, rows during the 4-minute endurance, part of the rowing competition for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 20, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

