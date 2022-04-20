Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brett Campfield, rows during the 4-minute endurance race, part of the rowing competition for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 20, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
This work, Invictus Games The Hague - Rowing [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
