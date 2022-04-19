Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Going, going, gone! [Image 3 of 3]

    Going, going, gone!

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Operations Group takes off from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 19, 2022. The 35th and 80th fighter squadrons specialize in airspace control, with force application roles including counter-air, strategic attack, air interdiction and close air support missions, in all weather, day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 04:42
    Photo ID: 7149913
    VIRIN: 220419-F-SQ280-0156
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 19.63 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Going, going, gone! [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Going, going, gone!
    Going, going, gone!
    Going, going, gone!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Viper
    35th Fighter Squadron
    80th Fighter Squadron
    Juvats
    Pantons
    8th Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT