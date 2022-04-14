Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln [Image 9 of 9]

    Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln

    SEA OF JAPAN

    04.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    SEA OF JAPAN (April 14, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tophatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a U.S.-Japan bilateral exercise. During bilateral exercises between Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the two navies strengthen all-domain awareness and maneuvers across a distributed maritime environment. Bilateral operations like this one, reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 03:35
    Photo ID: 7149848
    VIRIN: 220414-N-VI910-1241
    Resolution: 4485x2990
    Size: 676.15 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
    Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln
    Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln
    Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln
    Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln
    Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea of Japan
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Air Ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT