Air Ops on the USS Abraham Lincoln

SEA OF JAPAN (April 14, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Tophatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a U.S.-Japan bilateral exercise. During bilateral exercises between Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the two navies strengthen all-domain awareness and maneuvers across a distributed maritime environment. Bilateral operations like this one, reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)

