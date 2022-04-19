Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange

Service members from Bangladesh, Taiwan and Australian Air Forces attend a weapons demonstration during Pacific Defender 22-2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Pacific Defender is a Security Forces subject matter expert exchange intended to build and strengthen partnerships, build partnership capacity and increase interoperability with selected Indo-Asia-Pacific nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

