Service members from Bangladesh, Taiwan and Australian Air Forces attend a weapons demonstration during Pacific Defender 22-2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Pacific Defender is a Security Forces subject matter expert exchange intended to build and strengthen partnerships, build partnership capacity and increase interoperability with selected Indo-Asia-Pacific nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 00:34
|Photo ID:
|7149728
|VIRIN:
|220419-N-HL483-0001
|Resolution:
|7670x5005
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
