    Coast Guard repatriates 67 people to Cuba [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard repatriates 67 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a vessel about 24 miles south of Marquesas Key, Florida, April 16, 2022. An illegal migrant venture, the people were repatriated on April 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    sector Key west
    Cuba
    operation southeast watch
    migration interdiction

