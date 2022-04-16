Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a vessel about 24 miles south of Marquesas Key, Florida, April 16, 2022. An illegal migrant venture, the people were repatriated on April 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 18:56
|Photo ID:
|7149567
|VIRIN:
|220416-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|863x604
|Size:
|121.36 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 67 people to Cuba [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT