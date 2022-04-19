Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 19, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 18:40
|Photo ID:
|7149560
|VIRIN:
|220419-D-BN624-0450
|Resolution:
|7824x5216
|Size:
|27.17 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing [Image 9 of 9], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT