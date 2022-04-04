Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF Lands At Buckley SFB

    SECAF Lands At Buckley SFB

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs 

    Buckley Garrison

    The Honorable Frank Kendall III, Secretary of the Air Force, disembarks from his aircraft on Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colo., April 4, 2022. As the SECAF, Kendall is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping the U.S. Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)

    SECAF

