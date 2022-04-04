The Honorable Frank Kendall III, Secretary of the Air Force, disembarks from his aircraft on Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colo., April 4, 2022. As the SECAF, Kendall is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping the U.S. Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs)
|04.04.2022
|04.19.2022 17:57
|7149518
|220404-X-VL755-1003
|6048x4024
|1.11 MB
|AURORA, CO, US
|2
|0
This work, SECAF Lands At Buckley SFB, by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
